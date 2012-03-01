Lea Michele, Cory Monteith a couple

On "Glee," Lea Michele's character, Rachel Berry, accepted a wedding proposal from Cory Monteith's Finn Hudson. Now, the actors appear to have gone public with their own romance.

After months of speculation that Michele, 25, and Monteith, 29, were an off-screen couple, the two spent this past Saturday in Vancouver, British Columbia, near Victoria, where the Calgary, Alberta-born Monteith was raised.

Us Weekly said the two enjoyed a romantic weekend at a hotel and at the Grouse Mountain ski resort, and were spotted having a dinner of sushi and sake.

Michele's spokeswoman and Monteith's manager did not respond to Newsday's requests for comment.

Monteith dated singer Taylor Swift for a short while in 2010, according to Us. In September, Michele reportedly broke up with her actor boyfriend Theo Stockman, 27, a cast member of the 2009 Broadway revival of "Hair."