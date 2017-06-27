Leslie Jones tweets Ritz-Carlton doesn’t ‘like black people’

Comedian Leslie Jones, who last year endured coordinated racist attacks by Twitter trolls, says she encountered racism at the hotel The Ritz-Carlton following her hosting of the BET Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday.

“Wow was such a great night at the BET awards. But then had THE WORST STAY @RitzCarlton DO NOT STAY THERE!! THEY DONT LIKE BLACK PEOPLE!!” the “Saturday Night Live” cast member, 49, tweeted Monday afternoon. Jones has not elaborated or provided details about her allegation. The Ritz-Carlton chain, with its flagship on Manhattan’s Central Park South, has a location in Los Angeles.

The hotel responded in less than 25 minutes, tweeting, “We’re very sorry to hear this. We pride ourselves on providing excellent service to all. Please DM [direct message] us & we’ll look into this right away.”

A spokesman told Newsday in a statement, “Diversity and inclusion are part of the fabric of The Ritz-Carlton’s culture and operations. We remain committed to providing an environment where all feel welcome. While we do not comment publicly about individual guests, we take every guest concern seriously and work quickly to resolve issues.”

Last July, Jones returned to Twitter following a three-day break after enduing a barrage of racist comments, which ultimately led to intervention by the site’s co-founder, Jack Dorsey, and the banning of a right-wing technology editor, Milo Yiannopoulos, who had helped encourage the abuse.

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The following month, Jones took down her website after hackers evidently accessed her smartphone or iCloud and posted nude selfies there, as well as images of her passport and California driver’s license, containing personal information. They added a video of Harambe, the gorilla killed by zookeepers in Ohio earlier that year. Racist Twitter trolls had earlier compared the African-American Jones to Harambe. The site, justleslie.com, remains down.