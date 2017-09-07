Lester Holt becomes a grandfather after son Stefan welcomes first child

NBC Nightly News anchor Lester Holt has become a grandfather after his son Stefan Holt welcomed his first child Tuesday.

The elder Holt tweeted the baby news Wednesday afternoon, sharing photos of himself and wife Carol Hagen with their new grandchild, writing, "The big story happened just after @NBCNightlyNews last night. Meeting our new grandson Henry. Welcome little man!"

Proud dad Stefan, an NBC/4 reporter-anchor, announced his son's arrival on social media Wednesday as well, with an Instagram photo of his new little family, revealing in the caption that his wife, Morgan, gave birth to Henry in New York City on Tuesday night.

“Say hello to the newest member of our family,” Stefan wrote. “Baby and Mom are doing great!”

The new parents met in college at Pepperdine University in Malibu, California, and were married at their alma mater in 2012. Shortly after Lester Holt’s 58th birthday in March, they announced they were expecting a baby boy.

NBC Nightly News also congratulated the family via the program's Instagram, sharing photos of baby Henry with hashtag “#GrandpaHolt.”