Liam Hemsworth addresses renewed romance with Miley Cyrus

Liam Hemsworth is speaking about his rekindled romance with singer Miley Cyrus, elliptically suggesting that the public can infer where the two now stand.

“People will figure it out, they already have . . . They’re not dumb,” the “Independence Day: Resurgence” star, 26, says in the June/July issue of GQ Australia.

“I guess when I feel something, then I just feel it and I go for it,” Hemsworth, who was raised in that island nation with his actor brothers Chris and Luke Hemsworth, explained of the relationship. “I make my decisions about what’s going to make me happy, what I think is right and what I want to do — and I don’t worry too much outside of that,” he said, referring to engagement speculation that has dogged the couple since photos in January showed Cyrus, 23, wearing what appeared to be her ring from their aborted 2012 engagement.

“Look, my private life is my private life and, you know, it’s important to me to keep it private,” Hemsworth elucidated in the June issue of the in-flight magazine American Way, adding that he no longer reads gossip about himself and Cyrus. “I used to, but what’s the point?” he said. “Everything that is written is made up. They don’t know. They don’t know what’s going on. Story after story gets made up and that’s all they can write, but they don’t know.”

Cyrus and Hemsworth began a romance after meeting on the set of their coming-of-age romantic drama “The Last Song” in 2009. They broke up and reunited at least twice before becoming engaged in 2012, and called off the engagement in September the following year.

“Of course it was hard, man,” Hemsworth told GQ of the breakup. “But at the time we were going in different directions and it’s just what needed to happen. We were both super young and it was a good decision at the time — we both needed that.”

Rumors of reconciliation became widespread this past January after the Sydney, Australia, newspaper The Daily Telegraph said Cyrus and Hemsworth were seen behaving affectionately at a music festival. The paper also published fans’ Instagram photos of the two there, as well as a grainy shot of Cyrus at what it said was the Hemsworths’ New Year’s Eve party. Cyrus skipped a planned appearance in Los Angeles on Jan. 5 in order to remain in Australia.