Lindsay Lohan, Bader Shammas have first baby, son Luai

Actor-entrepreneur Lindsay Lohan and her husband, financier Bader Shammas, have “welcomed a beautiful, healthy son named Luai. The family is over the moon in love," a representative for the couple said in a statement Monday.

No birth date was specified. The baby was born in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, where the family lives. The name, according to QuranicNames.com, translates literally as “flat area of sand” but more commonly as “little wild ox,” with the intended connotation of “strong.”

This is a first child for both. Lohan, 37, married Shammas, 34, in April of last year, and announced this past March that she was pregnant. Raised in Cold Spring Harbor and Merrick, where her mother Dina Lohan continues to live, the “Mean Girls” actor is starring in the Netflix romantic comedy "Irish Wish." Shammas, according to his since-removed LinkedIn account, was a Dubai-based an assistant vice president at Credit Suisse at the time of their wedding.