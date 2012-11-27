Lindsay Lohan's 'Liz & Dick' has few takers

After all the hype, the reviews (largely not good), the TMZ posts, the Lifetime promotions -- "Liz & Dick" largely came up empty, or empty by TV terms on Sunday night, Newsday's Verne Gay reports. The Lindsay Lohan TV-movie was seen by only 3.5 million viewers. Lifetime said it drew fewer viewers than three other of its movies this year, "Steel Magnolias" (6.5 million); the Rob Lowe thriller "Drew Peterson: Untouchable" (5.8 million) and "Abducted: The Carlina White Story" (4.09 million).