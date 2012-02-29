Lindsay Lohan tells 'Today' she's clean, sober

First one step, then another, and another one after that and maybe Lindsay Lohan will learn to walk in this business -- show business -- again.

"Who Knows?" as always remains the operative question with the troubled actress, but Lohan officially begins her career rehab tour Wednesday morning during a "Today" interview preview. The full chat airs Thursday along with an appearance on "Late Night with Jimmy Fallon," followed by hosting this weekend's "Saturday Night Live." (Excerpts were released late Tuesday.)

Contrite, humble and even apologetic, Lohan tells Matt Lauer that she's now "clean and sober" and wants "to continue to move forward and in the right direction."

"I still need to go through the process of proving myself," she says.

She even tells Lauer she's a "homebody" now because partying doesn't have the appeal it once did.

Asked about playing Elizabeth Taylor in a Lifetime biopic, she said, "We're in the middle of casting and figuring -- we start production soon. I've been doing tons of research. But I've always kind of researched her. She's always been a fascinating woman to me. So I'm really honored. And I will not let anyone down, especially myself."

Lauer picked up on that last line -- "It's funny that you felt the need to say 'I will not let anyone down.' "

Not funny. More like tragic: "I could see where it could be scary for people to invest in me," said she, affirming the painfully obvious. "And I don't want people to have that reason to be scared anymore."

First one step . . . then another . . . We'll see.