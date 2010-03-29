Lohan's dad: Lindsay's 'situation absolutely sick'

Lindsay Lohan's parents have reacted strongly to a TMZ.com story that Los Angeles police reportedly have discussed taking the actress to a medical facility because they're worried about her "erratic behavior."

"This situation is absolutely sick," Michael Lohan told Newsday yesterday.

"I'm very distressed, and I don't want to end up in the hospital again," he added, referring to a recent minor heart attack that hospitalized him. "There are things I can do. I'm going to try my best to deal with it. I'm going to do what I can to get her help."

But Dina Lohan, the actress' mother, discounted the TMZ.com report. "Lindsay's just signed on to do a film and she'll be home for Easter," she said. And she's dubious about the Web site's claims: "I don't know any police department that would tell TMZ what they're going to do about someone," she told Newsday, adding she's incensed at the idea police would give the press their opinions about a person's health.

A spokesman for the LAPD said he was unaware of the site's police comments. Dina Lohan later e-mailed to say: "I found out the LAPD just said the story about getting Lindsay arrested . . . is bogus and they are embarrassed," but she did not cite a source.

Whatever may or may not be going on with Lohan - who reportedly went through an alcohol treatment program in Glendale, Calif., starting in 2008 - the actress is still going ahead with a bundle of projects.

Aside from appearing in filmmaker Robert Rodriguez's upcoming '70-style crime-thriller "Machete," she spent time working on a British documentary special, "Lindsay Lohan's Indian Journey," premiering on BBC3 Thursday, in which she helps bring attention to the subcontinent's rising child-trafficking.

She also just premiered a new electropop dance single, "Stuck," at Perez Hilton's birthday party this past weekend; it appears now on the blogger's site. And Lohan's also just finalized a deal with The California Bag Co. and designer Paz Shakked Wolf for a line of handbags.

"That's wonderful," Michael Lohan says of his daughter's busy career, "but she won't be around to enjoy the rewards if she doesn't get help now!"