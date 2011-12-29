Lohan's father hospitalized after collapse

Lindsay Lohan's father, Michael Lohan, collapsed during an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting on Tuesday and was hospitalized, RadarOnline.com said yesterday. Lohan, 51, who has a history of heart problems, was taken by ambulance to Palm Beach Gardens Hospital in Florida. There doctors found a blood clot in a lung, and administered CT scans and an MRI. Lohan had emergency heart surgery on Nov. 24, Radar said.

Messing romantically linked to her 'Smash' co-star

Debra Messing, who recently split from Daniel Zelman, her husband of 10 years, may have a new love interest, Us Weekly reports. He's actor Will Chase, her co-star on the upcoming NBC musical drama "Smash." Us says that Chase has left his wife of two years, stage actress Stephanie Gibson, but that he is not responsible for breaking up Messing and Zelman's marriage. Chase has two daughters, Gracie and Daisy, from a previous marriage, while Messing and Zelman have a son, Ronan, 7.

Beloved 'Forrest Gump' immortalized

The Library of Congress has selected "Forrest Gump," "Bambi" and "Silence of the Lambs" to be included among the nation's treasures in the world's largest archive of film, TV and sound recordings, The Associated Press reports. The films announced yesterday for the National Film Registry span the years of 1912-1994. They include Hollywood classics, documentaries, animation, home movies and experimental motion pictures. Under the terms of the National Film Preservation Act, each year the Library of Congress names 25 films that are "culturally, historically or aesthetically" significant. This year, 2,228 films were nominated.