Madison Beer, Brooklyn Beckham spotted dining with Victoria Beckham, report says

Madison Beer has already met Victoria Beckham, the mom of her rumored new boyfriend, Brooklyn Beckham.

Fresh off a trip to St. Tropez, Beer was spotted dining with the 18-year-old model and former Spice Girl at West Hollywood celebrity hotspot Catch L.A. on Thursday, July 20, People.com reports.

According to the gossip site, an "onlooker says that Brooklyn and Beer were cuddly and flirty during the meal, which was also attended by one of Victoria’s friends."

The following day, the reported couple was spotted at Barneys New York in Beverly Hills, California, JustJared.com reports, and as of late they were seen at Coachella together. Brooklyn also was spotted front row during Beer's 99.7 NOW’s Summer Splash concert performance.