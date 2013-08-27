Madonna tops Forbes' list of highest earning celebrities

Madonna really is a lucky star -- and a very wealthy one. Thanks to the success of her "MDNA" tour, the Material Girl has topped Forbes' list of highest-earning celebrities for 2012. The magazine estimates that the pop star earned a whopping $125 million between June 2012 and June 2013.

That's more money than Madonna has ever earned at any time that the magazine has put together its Celebrity 100 list. This surpasses her previous highest earnings of $110 million in 2009.

Ranking second with $100 million is "Lincoln" director Steven Spielberg, who also scored a success on television this summer with "Under the Dome," produced by his studio DreamWorks.

"50 Shades of Grey" author E.L. James, "America's Got Talent" judge Howard Stern and TV mogul Simon Cowell tied for third place with $95 million each. Rounding out Forbes' top 10 are author James Patterson, conservative commentator Glenn Beck, producers Michael Bay and Jerry Bruckheimer, and Lady Gaga.