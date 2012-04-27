Madonna tour delayed by production issues

As Madonna's team continues work on building a rehearsal version of her tour set at Nassau Coliseum, promoters announced Thursday that the start date of the MDNA Tour has been pushed back due to production delays.

The MDNA Tour will now kick off on May 31 in Ramat Gan Stadium in Tel Aviv, instead of May 29, according to tour promoters Live Nation and Shuki Weiss. The delay is not expected to affect any other tour dates.

The North American leg of Madonna's tour is set for Aug. 28 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. She plays Yankee Stadium on Sept. 6 and 8, and Madison Square Garden on Nov. 12.

Madonna has rented out the Nassau Coliseum through the start of the tour to rehearse on a full-scale version of her elaborate set, which includes what promoters say will be the largest video screens ever created. It is not clear when Madonna will start her rehearsals on Long Island. She is currently rehearsing with her band and dancers in Manhattan.