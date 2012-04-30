Maggie Gyllenhaal, Peter Sarsgaard have a baby

Maggie Gyllenhaal and Peter Sarsgaard have welcomed a second daughter.

Gyllenhaal's publicist said in an email Monday that the actress gave birth to Gloria Ray on April 19 in New York. No more details were provided.

The couple had their first daughter, Ramona, in 2006. They got married in 2009.

The 34-year-old Gyllenhaal has appeared in films including "The Dark Knight" and "Secretary." She earned an Academy Award nomination for best supporting actress for 2009's "Crazy Heart."

The 41-year-old Sarsgaard has been seen in movies such has "Shattered Glass," ''Jarhead" and "Green Lantern."