Marc Anthony weds model Nadia Ferreira in Miami ceremony

Pop star and former Long Islander Marc Anthony and Paraguayan model Nadia Ferreira were married over the weekend.

"Congratulations Mr and Mrs Muniz!!!" fashion designer and wedding guest Victoria Beckham wrote on Instagram Sunday, posting a photo of Ferreira, 23, wearing a white blazer, and Anthony, 54, in a black jacket, his arms around her. "We love you both so much," she added of herself and her husband, former soccer star David Beckham, "and it was such an honour to be part of your special day and celebrate your love!!"

"What a magical night!!" commented Miss Universe 2021 first runner-up Ferreira in response. "Indeed so honored you were such a big part of it with us … and btw you killed it with the bridesmaids dresses. Again so honored. We love you too!!"

On Instagram Stories, were posts cycle out after 24 hours, Ferreira reposted an Instagram Stories photo by Victoria Beckham of the couple posing with David Beckham — who himself posted a black-and-white Instagram Stories photo of a laughing and relaxed-looking Anthony smoking a cigarette. "What a night … Love you Brother," he wrote in graphical text.

The Latino magazine Hola! had reported Saturday that Anthony and Ferreira were wed that day at the Pérez Art Museum Miami, with Miami Mayor Francis X. Suarez officiating. David Beckham and media mogul Carlos Slim served as co-best men, the magazine said, giving the maid of honor as María Elena Torruco, the wife of Slim's eldest son, Carlos Slim Domit. The guests included actor Salma Hayek and Pulitzer Prize-winning "Hamilton" playwright Lin-Manuel Miranda.

The bride wore a wedding dress designed by Galia Lahav and the groom a suit by Christian Dior, Hola! reported.

Anthony's representative did not respond to a Newsday request for comment, and the three-time Grammy Award winner has not commented publicly. He and Ferreira became engaged this past May 12.

The singer, born Marco António Muñiz in New York City, has been married and divorced three times: to former Miss Universe Dayanara Torres from 2000 to 2004; to actor and music star Jennifer Lopez from 2004 to 2011, when they separated, and 2014, when their divorce was finalized; and to model Shannon De Lima from November 2014 to February 2017. He has multiple children from these marriages and from a 1990s relationship with then-NYPD Officer Debbie Rosado.

During his marriage to Lopez, the couple lived in a 10-bedroom mansion in Brookville.