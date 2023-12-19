Report: Mariah Carey, Bryan Tanaka may have broken up

Have Long Island-raised pop star Mariah Carey and her boyfriend of several years, Bryan Tanaka, broken up?

People magazine, noting that dancer-choreographer Tanaka has not been seen at any of Carey’s holiday concerts that launched in mid-November, cited an anonymous source Monday to report the two were no longer together. Additionally, said the source, Tanaka this year has not accompanied Carey and her 12-year-old twins, daughter Monroe and son Moroccan, on their traditional winter trip to the ski-resort town of Aspen, Colorado.

Neither five-time Grammy Award winner Carey, 54, nor Tanaka, 40, have commented publicly on the report. Carey’s representative did not respond to a Newsday request for comment.

Tanaka had last posted a social-media photo of Carey on March 27, her birthday, to wish her “happy anniversary,” her preferred term for that day. Carey has not posted a photo of Tanaka since Dec. 26 of last year.

The singer, who was born in Huntington and raised there and in Melville, Northport and Greenlawn, had met Tanaka professionally when he was hired as a backup dancer on her 2006 tour “The Adventures of Mimi.” He would eventually rise to become her creative director, according to People.

E!’s eight-episode documentary series “Mariah’s World,” which premiered in December 2016, showed Carey and Tanaka becoming close during her “Sweet Sweet Fantasy” world tour, in the wake of her broken engagement with billionaire businessperson James Packer.

Even before the series aired, Carey and Tanaka were photographed Thanksgiving weekend in Hawaii, at Maui’s Grand Wailea Resort, kissing and cavorting on a beach. That January, they were photographed in London on an apparent date.

Carey confirmed the relationship a month later with an Instagram post of the two smiling together in a hot tub. “Happy Valentine's Day!!” she wrote. The two appeared to have broken up by that April, but soon reconciled.

In subsequent years, they often posted about each other on social media, including regular family holidays in Aspen that also included her ex-husband, entertainer and “The Masked Singer” host Nick Cannon, the father of Carey’s twins.