Mariah Carey and twins star in holiday ads for The Children's Place

Mariah Carey and her 12-year-old twins, son Moroccan and daughter Monroe, are participating in their first joint advertising campaign, one that coincides with the Long Island superstar’s famous love of Christmas.

In the third and final of part of a holiday promotion by the children's apparel chain The Children’s Place, the “All I Want for Christmas Is You” singer stars with her offspring in the minutelong video “An Iconic Holiday: Part 3,” featuring that perennial hit and showing the family in outfits including Mama Claus and Santa’s Helper T-shirts as well as matching family pajamas.

The video opens with five-time Grammy Award winner Carey, 54, who was born in Huntington and raised there and in Melville, Northport and Greenlawn, in what the company calls “a custom-made dress that inspired ‘The Dress by Mariah Carey,’ a limited-edition dress designed by the icon herself and exclusively available for $149.99” at the chain’s website.

“The holidays are all about family — spending time with each other and making memories that will last a lifetime,” Carey said in a statement. “Holiday traditions are big for us at the Carey house. There is nothing sweeter than baking Christmas cookies and cuddling around the fireplace and matching in The Children’s Place pajamas together!”

Saying she has “always been a fan of The Children’s Place,” she added that “as someone who absolutely loves the holidays, and specifically Christmas, I’ve been watching what The Children’s Place has been doing for the last few years and they have my stamp of approval for the place to shop for all matching family Christmas pajamas and outfits!”

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The previous two parts of the holiday campaign featured, respectively, hip-hop icon Snoop Dogg and former boy band members Lance Bass and Joey Fatone (*NSYNC), A.J. McLean (Backstreet Boys) and Wanya Morris (Boyz II Men).

In a promotional post on Instagram Tuesday, Carey showed the dress and coordinated outfits and wrote, in part, “Lambs, I know you want to be prepared for the holidays like I am! I've partnered with the amazing @childrensplace and designed (for the first-time-ever!!!) a limited-edition gown that is perfect for the season.”

She reposted the photo, and added two others, on Instagram Stories, where missives cycle out after 24 hours, and wrote, “Grateful to have Roc & Roe join me for @childrensplace holiday campaign!”

Carey is set to play a holiday concert at Madison Square Garden on Dec. 17 to conclude her “Merry Christmas One And All!” 13-date tour.

Having made herself synonymous with the season through her 1994 evergreen "All I Want for Christmas Is You” — selected this year for induction into the Library of Congress' National Recording Registry — Carey has starred in holiday-themed programming including the animated feature "All I Want for Christmas Is You" (2017) and the Apple TV+ special "Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special" (2020). She additionally has written the children’s books “All I Want for Christmas Is You” (2015) and “The Christmas Princess” (2022).