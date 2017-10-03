Mariah Carey reacts to Las Vegas shooting live on Piers Morgan's 'Good Morning Britain'

Mariah Carey appeared to learn details about the mass shooting in Las Vegas live on-air during an interview on “Good Morning Britain" Monday morning.

As news about the shooting was developing, hosts Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid brought Carey onto their London-based morning show shortly after 8 a.m. local time for a previously-scheduled segment to discuss her upcoming Christmas tour. Instead, Morgan opened by asking Carey for her reaction to the attack that ultimately claimed 59 lives with 571 injured.

Details were still unfolding about the shooting, which took place around 10 p.m. Las Vegas time.

Carey was greeted by Morgan before he quickly explained that there had been "a massive gun attack in Las Vegas." He noted that he knew she was not aware of the situation before coming on air but asked, "What is your immediate reaction to what I've just told you?"

"It's just what everybody's gut reaction would be, which is, 'This is horrible,' " Carey offered as her first reaction.

The hosts said before bringing Carey on that they wanted to ask the singer about the situation as she's just finished her Caesars Palace residency in Las Vegas and knows the city “extremely well.” Morgan noted that Carey was not aware of the attack before she came on air.

“I've spent a lot of time in Vegas and this type of thing happening anywhere is a tragedy,” the Grammy award-winner responded. “I pray for the victims and I hope that all this can stop as soon as possible.”

Carey, who was appearing on the show live from her home concluded, “They're out for the night and then something like this happens, nobody could have expected it. It’s just wrong. I don’t really know what to say.”

Some of the show's viewers were quick to criticize Morgan on social media for how he handled the interview, saying he took the opportunity to “blind side [sic] her about [the] Vegas shooting.”

Carey took to Twitter shortly after the interview to say she was “horrified to hear about the shooting in Las Vegas.” Meanwhile, Morgan tweeted in defense of the interview saying, “We told Mariah’s people before the interview. Her reaction seemed very relevant given she’s a performer who often has residence in Vegas.”