Mary-Kate Olsen marries Olivier Sarkozy in Manhattan

Actress and fashion designer Mary-Kate Olsen and investment banker Olivier Sarkozy reportedly were married in Manhattan on Friday night.

Us Weekly said Sunday that the former "Full House" child star turned fashion designer, 29, wed Sarkozy, 46, a managing director and head of global financial services for The Carlyle Group, in a small ceremony with about 50 guests, including parents of both the bride and the groom. The couple exchanged vows in an outdoor garden at a private residence, the magazine said, with the reception held indoors.

This is Olsen's first marriage. Sarkozy, half-brother of former French president Nicolas Sarkozy, was married for 14 years to children's-book author and fashion writer Charlotte Bernard before separating in 2010 and divorcing the following year. He and Bernard have two children, Julien and Margot.

Olsen's manager did not return Newsday's phone call seeking comment.

Sarkozy and Olsen -- twin sister of Ashley Olsen and older sister of actress Elizabeth Olsen ("Avengers: Age of Ultron") -- have been a couple since May 2012. While reports circulated in March 2014 that the two had become engaged, following publication of photos of Olsen wearing an apparent ring, the couple never confirmed this publicly. The two live together in a $6.25 million Manhattan town house, Us said.

While in college, Olsen dated David Katzenberg, son of DreamWorks co-founder Jeffrey Katzenberg, followed by Greek shipping heir Stavros Niarchos. She went on to date photographer Maxwell Snow and, later, artist Nate Lowman.

Us had speculated in October that Olsen and Sarkozy may have been planning a June wedding in the Hamptons. Olsen is a Hamptons habitué who competed last year in the Hampton Classic Horse Show in Bridgehampton.

Page Six, which first reported the wedding, quoted an insider as saying the reception included "bowls and bowls filled with cigarettes, and everyone smoked the whole night."