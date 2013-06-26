Melissa Etheridge announces engagement amid Supreme Court rulings

Wednesday's Supreme Court decisions that widened same-sex marriage rights have prompted two celebrity couples to announce proposals.

Actress Kristen Bell, 32, and actor-comedian Dax Shepard, 38, who pledged not to marry until same-sex marriage was legal in California, reaffirmed their engagement, with "House of Lies" star Bell tweeting, "Dax Shepard, will you marry me? Xo." Shepherd enthusiastically replied yes.

The two confirmed in January 2010 they had gotten engaged. This March they announced the birth of their first child, daughter Lincoln.

Additionally, singer Melissa Etheridge and "Nurse Jackie" creator Linda Wallem, both 52, announced their engagement. "Remember where you are today, history is made . . . Supreme Court strikes down [the Defense of Marriage Act]!" tweeted Etheridge. She added, "We correct the laws made hastily out of fear. I look forward to exercising my American civil liberties and getting fully, completely and legally married this year to my true love of over three years, Linda Wallem."