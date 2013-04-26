Melissa Gilbert, Timothy Busfield marry

Former "Little House on the Prairie" child star Melissa Gilbert and "thirtysomething" and "West Wing" cast member Timothy Busfield were married on Wednesday, People magazine reports.

The two, who each were married twice before, wed "in a private ceremony at San Ysidro Ranch in Santa Barbara, Calif., on Wednesday," Gilbert's representative said in a statement Thursday. The two had gotten engaged over the holidays, Busfield's representative told People magazine in January.

Gilbert, 48, who appeared on the 14th edition of "Dancing with the Stars," was previously married to actor Bo Brinkman, with whom she has son Dakota, 23, and actor Bruce Boxleitner, with whom she has son Michael, 17.

Busfield, 55, has a son, Willy, with actress and director Radha Delamarter, whom he divorced in 1986, and two children, daughter Daisy and son Samuel, with fashion designer Jennifer Merwin, whom he married in 1988. The two filed for divorce in 2007.