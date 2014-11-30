Melissa Rivers sends Thanksgiving tweet with old photo of Joan Rivers

Melissa Rivers, daughter of the late comedy icon Joan Rivers, Thursday tweeted from her mother's account a sepia-tint photo of the two of them, laughing and in formal wear near a table with a centerpiece, captioned "I finally figured out my mom's password. HAPPY THANKSGIVING! Xo Melissa." This is the "Fashion Police" executive producer's first Thanksgiving without her mother, who died at age 81 on Sept. 4. Rivers, 46, reportedly hosted Thanksgiving dinner at Joan's famously opulent Upper East Side apartment at The Spencer Condominium, at 1 E. 62nd Street, where the comic was condo-board president.