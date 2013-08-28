Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones split

Oscar-winning film stars Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones are taking a break after nearly 13 years of marriage.

"Catherine and Michael are taking some time apart to evaluate and work on their marriage," the actress' representative, Cece Yorke, said in a statement to Newsday Wednesday. "There will be no further comment."

People magazine, citing unnamed sources, first reported the breakup earlier in the day, adding that neither spouse had filed for divorce or a formal separation.

Douglas, 68, and Zeta-Jones, 43, were wed in Manhattan in November 2000. They have two children, Dylan, 13, and Carys, 10.

Douglas, the son of Hollywood icon Kirk Douglas, also has a son, Cameron, with ex-wife Diandra Luker. Douglas and Luker were married from 1977 until they filed for divorce in 1995.

He and Zeta-Jones have endured serious health issues in recent years, with Douglas now in remission from throat cancer diagnosed in 2010 and Zeta-Jones having recently completed a round of treatment for bipolar II disorder, a milder form of the condition formerly known as manic depression.

"Our sources tell us there were several factors," Peter Castro, People's deputy editor, told ABC News. "It's undeniable that his throat cancer and her bipolar disorder created a perfect storm of tension and issues that were really hard to overcome."

Castro believes that Douglas' recent comments suggesting he might have contracted cancer because of a virus transmitted during sex was also a likely factor.

"He gave very candid interviews about his sexual past that she really bristled at. She was not happy about his comments and that sort of got the ball rolling in terms of the split," Castro told ABC.