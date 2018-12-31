'The Conners' star Michael Fishman files for separation, not divorce

"The Conners" star Michael Fishman and his wife, Jennifer Briner, have filed for formal separation in lieu of divorce.

"Among the reasons for not getting a regular divorce," Fishman, 37, told TMZ.com, "is the shared desire to keep Jenny covered by my health insurance, and allow to slowly unfold our 20 years together in a way mutually beneficial for our family, particularly on behalf of our children."

In an Instagram post Saturday, the actor had announced in a lengthy statement that, "Over the course of the last two years, beginning in June of 2017, we came to realize our individual goals and paths had shifted. After much thought and careful consideration we made the mutual decision to amicably separate."

"Entertainment Tonight" said the two, who have a 16-year-old daughter and a son in college, married on Oct. 22, 1999, and listed their date of separation as June 16, 2017. Fishman plays D.J. Conner on TV's "The Conners," a role he originated on "Roseanne."