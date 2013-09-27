Michael J. Fox opens up about alcoholism

In an interview on Wednesday's "Howard Stern Show," Michael J. Fox opened up about his alcoholism after he was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease. "My first reaction to it was to start drinking heavily," he said. "I used to drink to party, but then I was drinking alone . . . every day." Michael says the excessive drinking continued for several months, until he started going to therapy to get support. "It was about a year of a knife fight in a closet, where I just didn't have my tools to deal with it," Michael revealed. "But then after that I went to therapy, and it all started to get really clear to me."

Break up or make up?

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones won't be filing divorce papers anytime soon, Hollywood Life has learned. The couple seems to be amicably trying to work things out with no nasty words being exchanged. When Michael won an Emmy Award for his performance as Liberace in the HBO movie "Behind the Candelabra," he even thanked Catherine in his acceptance speech. Backstage Michael told "Entertainment Tonight": "We were just taking a little break. We're talking. I think everything will be fine and I'm very hopeful."

