Miley Cyrus appears to confirm marriage to Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth, who have had a nearly 10-year relationship consisting of multiple breakups and reunions, apparently are officially husband and wife.

On Wednesday, the 26-year-old pop star posted two photos on her Instagram page of the happy couple kissing after reportedly tying the knot. Cyrus was dressed in a floor-length white gown, while Hemsworth, 28, wore a black tux. Cyrus captioned one of the photos "10 years later…" and another "12.23.18."

Earlier this week, rumors began swirling that Cyrus and Hemsworth had gotten married after their friend Conrad Carr, an animal-rescue activist and former pro surfer, posted photos and videos on his Instagram Stories Sunday showing the couple and family members, including Cyrus' mom, Tish, at what appeared to be a celebration decorated with Mr. and Mrs. balloons.

Cyrus and Hemsworth met on the set of their movie "The Last Song" in June 2009.