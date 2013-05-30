Miley's broken engagement a wise call

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth, you are making the right decision to call off your engagement and wedding, if a new report in Us Weekly is correct. There have been major rumblings for months that your relationship was in trouble -- serious trouble. There were reports that Liam was "all over" "Mad Men's" January Jones at a pre-Oscars house party. Your decision to reportedly call off your engagement and wedding was the wise thing to do. You can always remain close friends and you may reconnect passionately and fall in love all over again.

-- Bonnie FullerBonnie Fuller is president and editor-in-chief of HollywoodLife.com and the former editor of Star, Us Weekly, Glamour, Cosmopolitan and Marie Claire magazines.Still a cover girl

It comes as no surprise that Gisele Bündchen is on the cover of Brazil Vogue magazine but what we cannot believe is that Gisele looks like this after giving birth to her beautiful baby girl -- it is mind blowing! She looks so sexy with her hair messy and natural, all while wearing a plain black bikini bandeau top and black bikini bottoms.

Do you think it's wrong for Brad Pitt to diss Jennifer Aniston? Go to

hollywoodlife.com and let us know.