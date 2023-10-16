'Stranger Things' star Millie Bobby Brown finally feeling confident 

“Stranger Things” star Millie Bobby Brown, named Glamour magazine's 2023 Woman of the Year, says that at age 19 and engaged to be married, she has found the confidence that eluded her as a young teen in the spotlight.

Growing up, she often found herself stung by social media trolls that criticized her over such supposed transgressions as interrupting a fellow cast member during a group interview, she told Glamour in an interview posted Monday. “It’s hard to hear that at 13. You’re like, ‘I don't want to ever talk again. I don’t want to be the loud person.’ … In interviews I couldn’t help but think of all the [online] comments. So I just remembered to stay silent and speak when I was spoken to, even though I was dying to join in. I just felt it wasn’t my turn.”

Making the biggest difference, she said, has been her fiance, actor Jake Bongiovi, 21, son of rocker Jon Bon Jovi. Brown announced their engagement in an April 11 Instagram post, telling her affianced, “I've loved you three summers now, honey, I want 'em all.”

“I was, like, ‘Why do you love me?’ ” Brown told Glamour. “And then he listed all these things that I hated about myself. I was, like, ‘You see good in those things?’ And he was, like, ‘Of course I do.’ Those are things that I love about myself now,” she continued. “He was a really big, huge part of me loving myself and becoming a woman. It was like, ‘Wow, I really love this person because he allows me to love myself.’ ”

The two-time Emmy nominee has branched out into numerous ventures, including the international beauty brand Florence by Mills and a production company, PCMA, behind her popular “Enola Holmes” Netflix movies.

Glamour magazine's fellow 2023 Woman of the Year is "Barbie" star America Ferrera.