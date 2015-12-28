Miranda Lambert, Anderson East dating, report says

Grammy Award winner Miranda Lambert, who divorced fellow country music star Blake Shelton in July, reportedly has been dating R&B/pop singer-songwriter Anderson East.

Us Weekly said Monday that Lambert, 32, and East, born Michael Cameron Anderson in 1988, have been seeing each other for approximately one month and plan to spend New Year’s Eve together.

East, a native of Athens, Alabama, who now lives in Nashville, has self-released two albums, including one as Mike Anderson. He made his major-label debut this year with “Delilah” on the Elektra Records imprint Low Country Sounds.

In a joint statement on July 20, Lambert and Shelton, 39, announced they were ending their four-year marriage, with their divorce being finalized almost immediately afterward. They had dated for five years prior to their wedding on May 14, 2011. It was Lambert’s first marriage.

Shelton’s representative said on Nov. 4 that Shelton had begun seeing fellow “Voice” coach Gwen Stefani, 46. Us noted on Monday that Lambert has begun following the No Doubt frontwoman’s Twitter feed, but that Stefani so far has not reciprocated.