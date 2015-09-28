Morena Baccarin, Ben McKenzie plan to marry, her divorce docs say

Actress Morena Baccarin plans to marry her "Gotham" co-star, Ben McKenzie, with whom she is expecting a child.

In court documents quoted Monday by TMZ.com and others, Baccarin in her divorce proceedings with filmmaker Austin Chick says, "Today, I am in a new committed relationship. I am planning to re-marry. Also, I am 3 1/2 months pregnant."

The same day those papers were filed, Camille Schenkkan, wife of McKenzie's brother Zachary, appeared to confirm McKenzie was the unspecified father, tweeting, "Couldn't be happier for @ben_mckenzie and @missmorenab. Welcome to the family, Morena! Also... I'M GONNA BE AN AUNT." McKenzie, born Benjamin McKenzie Schenkkan, retweeted the congratulatory post.

While People magazine and others said Thursday that McKenzie is the father, those reports are unconfirmed. Aside from McKenzie's retweet, neither he nor Baccarin have publicly acknowledged a relationship. The actors, who play police detective Jim Gordon and medical examiner Dr. Leslie Thompkins on the Fox series, were seen together during Emmy Awards weekend and held hands at a Fox after-party the night of the awards, People said.

Baccarin has a nearly 2-year-old son, Julius, with Chick. The couple married in November 2011 after dating since 2007. Chick filed for divorce this July, citing irreconcilable differences.

TMZ said a Los Angeles judge ruled Thursday that Chick and Baccarin's son will live primarily in New York with his mother, though the couple will share joint custody.