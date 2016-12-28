Nick Cannon gives fans health update after lupus flare-up

Nick Cannon, who has spent the past week at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles after a lupus flare-up, may soon be heading home. The “America’s Got Talent” host on Wednesday updated fans via an Instagram video from his hospital bed that he’s “about to get out of here for real.”

“I’ve just been sitting here reflecting and I can’t sit here dormant no more,” he said. “I’m gonna take it to a whole new level, different stratosphere, different mesosphere.

“I’m sitting here just getting stronger,” Cannon, 36 continued. “Just like an Iron Man strong, Incredible Hulk-type strong. And Buddha said it best: ‘Every morning that you wake up, you are born again, and it matters what you do today the most.’ . . . I want you to go on this journey with me ’cause I appreciate all the love. I didn’t know y’all loved me like that.”

Cannon has also been visited by many friends during his hospital stay including actor-comedian Kevin Hart, who came with comedian and civil rights activist Dick Gregory.