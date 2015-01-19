Nick Cannon, Mariah Carey divorce details

Details emerged during the weekend regarding the prenuptial agreement between divorcing entertainers Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon.

The document, said TMZ.com, specifies that five-time Grammy Award-winning singer Carey, 45, is worth $150 million and that singer-actor and "America's Got Talent" host Cannon, 34, came into their 2008 marriage with less than $500,000. He has since earned millions of dollars independent of his estranged wife. TMZ said the document also contained a confidentiality clause, with a $250,000 penalty for Cannon should he violate it, and a $500,000 penalty for Carey.

Cannon had quietly filed divorce papers on Dec. 12 and the news did not become public until Friday, said TMZ.

Cannon reportedly had confirmed rumors of a pending divorce on Aug. 21, when the syndicated entertainment-news show "The Insider" quoted him saying, "There is trouble in paradise . . . We have been living in separate houses for a few months."

He denied this in a series of tweets on Sept. 3, writing that, "Because my family & I haven't been forthcoming with personal information, people are quick to paint negative pictures and spread rumours. For the record I NEVER have, nor will I make a statement regarding my marriage," adding that, " 'Trouble in Paradise' is the dumbest phrase I've ever heard!"

He did go on to confirm the separation on "Good Morning America" on Dec. 8. Responding to co-host Lara Spencer who said, "Even though . . . Mariah and you are separated, Christmas is about family first and foremost," he replied, "Always . . . I mean, we'll forever be family."

Cannon and Carey, who was born in Huntington and raised in Greenlawn, have 3-year-old twins, son Moroccan and daughter Monroe.