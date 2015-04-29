Nick Gordon, Bobbi Kristina Brown's boyfriend, completes rehab

Nick Gordon, boyfriend of gravely injured music scion Bobbi Kristina Brown, reportedly has completed his stay in rehab.

People magazine said Tuesday that Gordon, 25, has ended his inpatient stay and is living with his mother, Michelle Gordon. A family member had said in early March that Gordon checked himself in after shooting a contentious TV interview with psychologist Dr. Phil McGraw, which aired March 11.

On Monday evening, Gordon tweeted lines from theologian Reinhold Niebuhr's "The Serenity Prayer," long-adopted by Alcoholics Anonymous and other 12-step programs. "God, grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change, The courage to change the things I can, And the wisdom to know the difference," Gordon wrote.

Gordon and a friend had found Bobbi Kristina Brown, 22, the only child of singer Bobby Brown and the late pop star Whitney Houston, unresponsive in her town house in Roswell, Georgia, a suburb of Atlanta, on Jan. 31.