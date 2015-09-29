Nick Jonas moving on with Kate Hudson, reports say

Nick Jonas, 23, may have landed himself a cougar in Kate Hudson, 36. The pair spent a lot of time together over the past few days, and a new report claims they're even hooking up. Talk about a way for the singer to move on from his split from Olivia Culpo, huh. Kate and Nick are both newly single, but we just can't ignore that 13-year age difference. The duo were first seen at Disney World together -- where a Twitter user even photographed them seated side-by-side on a ride -- and then they got a casual brunch in Miami the next day. The actress was also spotted at Nick's show in Orlando on Sept. 26.

------

Bieber dishes on Gomez

Justin Bieber opens up about the split with Selena Gomez in his new interview for Complex magazine, and expands on why the two were so back and forth. "My full identity was in her. Her identity was in me," the 21-year-old tells the mag. "When stuff would happen, I would lose my freakin' mind, and she would lose her mind, and we would fight so hard because we were so invested in each other."

Will Kylie Jenner and Tyga stay together? Go to hollywoodlife.com and let us know.