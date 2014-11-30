Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi of 'Jersey Shore' marries

Reality TV star Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi and her fiance of nearly three years, Jionni LaValle, were married Saturday in New Jersey, making her the first of the "Jersey Shore" cast to be wed.

Polizzi and LaValle, both 27, married at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in East Hanover, and a reception followed at The Venetian banquet hall in nearby Garfield, People magazine said.

"Sharing my first photo from my wedding today," Polizzi tweeted at 12:15 p.m., linking to a page on her official site showing her in a full-length white wedding gown with a train and a floor-length veil. "Here is my first photo from my wedding today!" she wrote there. She instructed fans to see her current show "Snooki and JWoww," co-starring former "Jersey Shore" castmate Jennifer "JWoww" Farley, "to see me walk down the aisle and marry the man of my dreams."

Both shows' network, MTV, Saturday did not specify a date for when the wedding would be televised, saying only that it would air "an intimate look inside the LaValles' big day on . . . [this current] final season of 'Snooki and JWoww.' " The wedding carried a "Great Gatsby" theme, MTV said.

Farley and fellow "Jersey Shore" castmates Sammi Giancola and Deena Cortese were among Polizzi's 15 bridesmaids, said NJ.com, while LaValle had 17 groomsmen. Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Paul "DJ Pauly D" DelVecchio, also from the show, were among guests at the reception, though Vinny Guadagnino and Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino were not invited, the site said. The couple, who met in 2010 and became engaged in March 2012, have two children, Lorenzo, 2, and Giovanna Marie, 2 months.