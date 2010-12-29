No Times Square ball drop for Snooki

It may have been a Merry Christmas, but it won't be a Snooki New Year: Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, the pint-size party girl of MTV's "Jersey Shore," will not be descending inside a glass ball during New York City's annual Times Square celebration as originally planned.

"Jersey Shore" fans need not despair, however. Wednesday afternoon, a giant ball with a lit "Snooki" sign attached showed up in Seaside Heights, N.J., near the "Jersey Shore" house, according to TMZ.com. Presumably, Snooki will be inside that ball Friday night.

Countdown Productions and the Times Square Alliance, the co-producers of the globally watched event, Wednesday nixed the original stunt - which, to be clear, never involved the actual Waterford crystal ball that traditionally drops down the One Times Square building beginning at one minute to midnight.

"It was never intended or requested for Snooki to be in the actual New Year's Eve Ball in Times Square," the producers said in a statement. "The request to have her in a separate ball on a setback roof came too late and was too impractical to fit in to our outdoor events."

Elaborating, a rep for the Times Square Alliance told RadarOnline.com that the organization can "guarantee that Snooki will not be in any way associated with the official New Year's Eve Ball. . . . We would not consider this to be an appropriate integration into this historical event and the iconic [ball drop]."

Polizzi, 23, had joked to USA Today on Monday that she would be encased like a hamster for MTV's New Year's Eve television special. Neither Polizzi's manager nor MTV returned Newsday's calls for comment.