Oscars to honor recent movie musicals

The Oscars will honor recent movie musicals during its telecast this year, the show's producers said Friday, TheWrap.com reports.

Producers Craig Zadan and Neil Meron said they were particularly excited to "showcase" three recent movie musicals -- "Chicago," "Dreamgirls" and this year's "Les Misérables."

That trio of films fared well with audiences and Oscar voters: "Chicago" scored a Best Picture statue in 2002, "Dreamgirls" won an award for star Jennifer Hudson in 2006, and "Les Misérables" is up for eight Academy Awards including Best Picture.

It's not clear whether the Feb. 24 tribute will pause to reflect on some of the musicals that were less beloved: a hall of infamy that includes "Burlesque" and "Nine."

It won't be the evening's only tribute.

Oscar producers said they also plan to honor the James Bond movie franchise's 50th anniversary with a special segment devoted to the super spy.