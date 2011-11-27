EntertainmentCelebrities

Paris cemetery visit for Gosling, Mendes

By FRANK LOVECE. Special to Newsday

Ryan Gosling, 31, and Eva Mendes, 37, who is in Paris filming director Leos Carax's "Holly Motors," spent a romantic weekend in the City of Lights when the "Drive" star jetted in for a visit. According to People magazine, the two, who have been dating since September, ate at an Argentine restaurant Friday night, and on Saturday visited the famous Père-Lachaise cemetery, where the likes of Jim Morrison, Edith Piaf and Oscar Wilde are interred, followed by a trip to the underground Catacombs of Paris.

