Paris cemetery visit for Gosling, Mendes

Ryan Gosling, 31, and Eva Mendes, 37, who is in Paris filming director Leos Carax's "Holly Motors," spent a romantic weekend in the City of Lights when the "Drive" star jetted in for a visit. According to People magazine, the two, who have been dating since September, ate at an Argentine restaurant Friday night, and on Saturday visited the famous Père-Lachaise cemetery, where the likes of Jim Morrison, Edith Piaf and Oscar Wilde are interred, followed by a trip to the underground Catacombs of Paris.