Patti LaBelle to join 'American Horror Story' in 4-episode role, report says

By FRANK LOVECE. Special to Newsday

Musiclegend and actress Patti LaBelle will play the mother of Gabourey Sidibe's character in four episodes of FX's "American Horror Story: Freak Show," TVLine.com reports. The show is set to premiere in October, according to E! News. The two-time Grammy Award-winner and Songwriters' Hall of Famer, 70, has appeared in nonmusical film and TV roles since the 1984 movie "A Soldier's Story." The website said LaBelle plays a local townswoman who begins to unravel the secrets of a killer clown called Twisty. She is not expected to sing.

