Patti LaBelle to join 'American Horror Story' in 4-episode role, report says

Musiclegend and actress Patti LaBelle will play the mother of Gabourey Sidibe's character in four episodes of FX's "American Horror Story: Freak Show," TVLine.com reports. The show is set to premiere in October, according to E! News. The two-time Grammy Award-winner and Songwriters' Hall of Famer, 70, has appeared in nonmusical film and TV roles since the 1984 movie "A Soldier's Story." The website said LaBelle plays a local townswoman who begins to unravel the secrets of a killer clown called Twisty. She is not expected to sing.