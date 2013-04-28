Persistence helps Bieber win back Selena

Justin Bieber -- you are clearly on cloud nine after winning Selena Gomez's heart back. You convinced Selena, 20, to fly 14 hours to meet you in Norway and the two of you have been smiling ever since. You even tweeted the word, "Smiling," on April 18 after Selena arrived. Finally, you publicly sealed the deal that love was once again blossoming between you by posting an Instagram picture of the two of you cuddling on Friday. So now, I have to high-five you, Justin, for employing the strategy that Kristen Stewart used so successfully last summer and early fall, to persuade Robert Pattinson to take her back -- PERSISTENCE!

-- Bonnie FullerBonnie Fuller is president and editor-in-chief of HollywoodLife.com and the former editor of Star, Us Weekly, Glamour, Cosmopolitan and Marie Claire magazines.Divorce for Danica

NASCAR star and GoDaddy spokeswoman Danica Patrick announced on her Facebook page that she was splitting from husband Paul Hospenthal on Nov. 20. Then the couple filed for the divorce on Jan. 3 in the Superior Court of Arizona in Maricopa County. Now, three months later, the divorce is finalized, ESPN reports.

