Pippa Middleton reportedly dating investment banker James Matthews

Pippa Middleton, who last November broke up with financier Alex Loudon after a three-year relationship, appears to be dating another investment banker, James Matthews.

The British newspaper the Daily Mirror reports that Middleton, 29, younger sister of British royal Kate Middleton, has been photographed with Matthews, 37, dining together at a restaurant in London's tony Mayfair section and at the exclusive Queen's Club tennis center.

The Eton-educated Matthews founded the Eden Rock Capital Management group in 2001. His brother Spencer, 24, a broker, currently stars in a British reality show.