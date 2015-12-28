Pregnant CNN anchor Poppy Harlow ‘fine’ after passing out on live TV

Pregnant CNN anchor Poppy Harlow assured concerned viewers Monday that she and her unborn child suffered no health effects after she passed out on air that morning.

“Thank you all for your concern and messages!” the 33-year-old tweeted. “I am ok! Passed out briefly and am with the doctor now. So thankful to our amazing CNN team.” She added roughly two hours later, “Update from the hospital — our little girl due this spring is doing just fine. Was a scare but we are both ok. Thank you all so much!”

Harlow, who normally anchors “CNN Newsroom Weekend” during afternoons and early evenings, was reporting on a poll by the network and the market-research firm ORC International. “Bad news for the Obama administration,” she said, as an on-screen graphic came up. “We have this new CNN/ORC poll which is quite a . . . quite a,” she said, her voice slurring, “turnaround in . . . in, uh . . . ” Following this came sounds of background chatter and breathing. The network then cut to a car commercial.

Sometime later Harlow returned to the anchor chair. “For all of you on Twitter, who are asking if I’m OK, thank you so much,” she told the audience. “I got a little hot and I passed out for a moment. I am fine. We’re gonna take a quick break. We’ll be right back.”

Born Katharine Julia Harlow, she told Adweek magazine’s TVNewser website in November that she and her husband, Sinisa Babcic, were expecting their first child. “We could not be more thrilled to have a little girl on the way,” she told the site. “We feel blessed and are excited for the adventure ahead.”