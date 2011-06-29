Prince Harry dating model

Are they a new royal item?

Prince Harry is dating someone new, People magazine reports. The lucky lady? Actress and lingerie and swimwear model Florence Brudenell-Bruce.

The two have been having "secret trysts" and spending time together at her London home, according to Wednesday's editions of the British newspaper The Sun.

The pair have known each other for years, the Sun reports, and may have become a couple after the prince made it clear his romance with long-term girlfriend Chelsy Davy had run its course.

Brudenell-Bruce, 25, is a descendant of 19th-century war hero the Earl of Cardigan -- who led the Charge of the Light Brigade during the Crimean War.

She's also a woman of few words where the prince, 26, is concerned.

"There's not that much to say," when asked about Harry.

A palace spokesman said, "We don't comment on the prince's personal life."