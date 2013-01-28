Prince Harry: Movies, board games, candy filled off-duty time

Prince Harry's off-duty time in Afghanistan appeared to be full of war movies, board games and elaborate candy trades.

The 28-year-old helicopter pilot and fellow members of his squad swapped Kit Kats and Rice Krispies Squares for American soldiers' M&M's, The Associated Press reports, citing a British media pool report released yesterday.

Harry, third in line to the British throne, outlined one of his less-prestigious duties. He said that anyone who lost at Uckers -- a board game similar to Ludo or Parcheesi -- had to then wait on his comrades like a Buckingham Palace butler, ready with a fresh cup of tea whenever anyone rang their bell.

"Whoever loses . . . then you have to make brews for everybody all day," Harry told journalists before returning home Wednesday to Britain.

He also denied rumors that he was far better at PlayStation than at traditional board games.

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"I don't know who told you that," he told reporters. "I lost two days ago, and yesterday, so since you guys have been here I've only lost."

The latest report mainly carried glimpses of the prince's daily routine during his 20-week deployment in Afghanistan, including his favorite foods -- chicken and broccoli -- and favorite movies -- "Full Metal Jacket," "Apocalypse Now" and "Platoon."