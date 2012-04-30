Prince William, Kate mark first anniversary

On the weekend of their first anniversary, Britain's Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, celebrated the wedding of close friends.

The couple spent Saturday at the nuptials of Middleton's old school chum Hannah Gillingham, who had attended Marlborough College with the future duchess, and groom Robert Carter, said Us Weekly. The wedding took place in the English countryside, at St. Andrews Church in Wingfield, Suffolk.

Guest included many of the same close friends who attended William and Kate's wedding at Westminster Abbey last year. Along with Kate's sister, Pippa Middleton, the attendees included Emilia d'Erlanger, another Marlborough classmate; William's childhood friend Nicholas van Cutsem and his wife, the former Alice Hadden-Paton, at whose 2009 wedding the prince had been an usher; William's old friend Harry Aubrey-Fletcher and his wife, the former Louise Stourton, whose wedding Kate and William attended in January 2011; and Tom van Straubenzee, one of William's friends since Ludgrove Prep School, according to People magazine.

"The guests made it feel like a rerun of the royal wedding as they had so many of those people who matter the most to them there," royal photographer Mark Stewart, who was present, told People.

William, 29, and Kate, 30, spent their actual anniversary Sunday at home in their farmhouse on the island county of Anglesey, off the northwest coast of Wales, People said. St. James' Palace would only confirm that the couple was traveling to an undisclosed location.

Tens of thousands of visitors came to London last year and an estimated 2 billion viewers tuned in to see the couple's London wedding last April 29.