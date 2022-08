'Dallas" actor Larry Hagman will be remembered this week during invitation-only services in Dallas and Los Angeles, The Associated Press reports. The television actor known as slick oilman J.R. Ewing on "Dallas" and Maj. Tony Nelson on "I Dream of Jeannie" died Friday of complications from cancer. He was 81. Hagman's personal manager John Castonia said Monday that the memorial services will celebrate the Fort Worth native's life. He declined to provide details.