'Puck' charged with domestic violence

David Edward "Puck" Rainey, who gained notoriety as an ornery bike messenger in "The Real World: San Francisco" on MTV has been arrested and charged in a domestic violence case, authorities said Wednesday. Rainey, 42, was arrested by Los Angeles police June 19 and booked on suspicion of felony corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant, according to police and prosecutors, the Los Angeles Times reports. The LAPD brought the case to the Los Angeles city attorney for a misdemeanor spousal battery filing. Rainey remains in custody at the Los Angeles County Men's Central Jail in lieu of $30,000 bail.