Rachel McAdams, Michael Sheen split

"The Vow" star Rachel McAdams and Welsh actor Michael Sheen are no longer a couple, Us Weekly said Wednesday.

McAdams, 34, and "Frost / Nixon" star Sheen, 44, met while shooting Woody Allen's "Midnight in Paris" and went public with their relationship in October 2010. She told the British Sunday-newspaper magazine Stella in January 2012 that the two "didn't get together while we were filming 'Midnight in Paris,' which I feel strongly about not doing when I'm working. We became quite good friends, which I think is a great way to start."

Despite their globe-trotting schedules, she added, "Michael and I never spend more than three weeks apart."

McAdams in 2007 broke off her brief engagement to Ryan Gosling, her co-star in "The Notebook." Sheen has a 14-year-old daughter, Lily, from his previous eight-year relationship with actress Kate Beckinsale.