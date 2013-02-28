EntertainmentCelebrities

Rachel McAdams, Michael Sheen split

Canadian actress Rachel McAdams and British actor Michael Sheen pose on the red carpet before a screening of "Sleeping Beauty" at the 64th Cannes Film Festival. (May 12, 2011) Credit: Getty Images

By FRANK LOVECE. Special to Newsday

"The Vow" star Rachel McAdams and Welsh actor Michael Sheen are no longer a couple, Us Weekly said Wednesday.

McAdams, 34, and "Frost / Nixon" star Sheen, 44, met while shooting Woody Allen's "Midnight in Paris" and went public with their relationship in October 2010. She told the British Sunday-newspaper magazine Stella in January 2012 that the two "didn't get together while we were filming 'Midnight in Paris,' which I feel strongly about not doing when I'm working. We became quite good friends, which I think is a great way to start."

Despite their globe-trotting schedules, she added, "Michael and I never spend more than three weeks apart."

McAdams in 2007 broke off her brief engagement to Ryan Gosling, her co-star in "The Notebook." Sheen has a 14-year-old daughter, Lily, from his previous eight-year relationship with actress Kate Beckinsale.

