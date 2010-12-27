Rachel Weisz, Daniel Craig a couple

She's dating Bond. James Bond.

Despite denials as recently as a month ago, actress Rachel Weisz and 007 star Daniel Craig were seen together as a couple on Christmas Eve, walking hand in hand in the picturesque county of Dorset in South West England.

The British newspaper the Daily Mail Monday ran photos of the couple, bundled up as they strolled to a deli and a pub near their $1,500-a-week holiday cottage.

In November, when her representative confirmed that Weisz and her significant other of nine years, director Darren Aronofsky ("Black Swan"), had been separated for months, TMZ.com said the Academy Award-winning actress had been linked to Craig for that long.

Weisz, 40, and Craig, 42, had grown close while playing husband and wife in the upcoming thriller "Dream House," filmed early this year, the Daily Mail said.

Craig has a daughter, Ella, about 19, with his actress ex-wife, Fiona Loudon, whom he divorced in 1994 after a two-year marriage. The notoriously private actor reportedly broke up with his longtime girlfriend Satsuki Mitchell earlier this year.

Weisz's son Henry, 4, spent the holidays with his New York City-based father.