Report: Rapper Fat Joe turns himself in

Report: Rapper gets 4 months in prisonRapper Fat Joe yesterday turned himself over to authorities and will now face a 4-month prison sentence for tax evasion, according to TMZ.com. Fat Joe, whose real name is Joseph Cartagena, is officially in custody at the Federal Detention Center in Miami. He pleaded guilty in December for failure to pay more than $1 million in taxes for 2007 and 2008. Joe originally was looking at a jail sentence of up to 2 years, but was ultimately sentenced to 4 months and a $15,000 fine, plus one-year supervised release.