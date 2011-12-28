Report: Steven Tyler proposes to girlfriend

Aerosmith singer and "American Idol" judge Steven Tyler may have proposed to his longtime girlfriend -- and his relatives appear none too happy.

TMZ.com reported Wednesday that several family members of the rock legend are on bad terms with Erin Brady, 38, a former Live Nation tour accountant, finding her temperamental. The site added that his family felt slighted over not learning of the apparent proposal until after the fact. TMZ reported Tuesday that the couple had been photographed in Maui on Christmas with Brady sporting a large diamond solitaire. She and Tyler have been together since 2006.

Tyler's manager, Eric Sherman, told CNN he had no comment when the cable news channel sought to confirm an engagement.

Tyler, 63, born Steven Victor Tallarico, is twice divorced and has four children. From 1978 to 1987 he was married to Andy Warhol actress-model Cyrinda Foxe, with whom he had model daughter Mia Tyler; and from 1988 to 2006 to clothing designer Teresa Barrick, with whom he had daughter Chelsea and son Taj Tallarico. He is also the father of model and "Lord of the Rings" actress Liv Tyler, whose mother is model-singer and November 1974 Playboy Playmate Bebe Buell.